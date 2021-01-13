FBI, Justice Department leaders stay out of sight after riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A law enforcement press conference this week on the U.S. Capitol riot was notable for who was not there. The highest-ranking leaders of the FBI and the Justice Department were absent. In the week since loyalists of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, neither FBI Director Chis Wray nor acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen has fielded questions or joined lower-level officials at news conferences or on calls updating the public on the case. Representatives of both the FBI and Justice Department say the leaders have been involved in more behind-the-scene ways.