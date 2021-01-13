German regional spy chief fired over Christmas attack probe

BERLIN (AP) — The domestic intelligence chief in Germany’s northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has been fired over his agency’s failure to share information about a 2016 truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that killed 12 people. German news agency dpa reported that Reinhard Mueller was removed from his post Wednesday. An informant reported in 2017 he had heard that a Berlin crime family helped Islamist attacker Anis Amri flee the capital after he drove a stolen truck into the crowded Christmas market. This information was only passed on to investigators two years later, after the informant’s handler reached out directly to federal authorities.