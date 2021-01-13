Hospital housekeepers: How they continue to keep hospitals clean during the pandemic

"Honestly, without them, we couldn't do this." Kristin Dixon, Infection Prevention Nurse

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Bathrooms, discharged and occupied patient rooms, high-touch areas like light switches and countertops.

These are just a few of the many areas hospital housekeeping staff at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove clean daily to keep the hospital sanitary.

"It's definitely a group effort I mean it's not just one person housekeeping's made up of laundry floor care and housekeepers so it's all a joint effort amongst all areas," said Zach Jepsen, Housekeeper.

As the pandemic continues, housekeepers at the hospital have someone on call 24/7 so rooms will always be clean and ready.

And while doctors and nurses have been an important part in the fight against COVID-19, leaders at Horn Memorial Hospital said the housekeepers have also played an important role.

"They're kind of the unsung heroes of health care right now," said Kristin Dixon, Infection Prevention Nurse, "they're coming in on-call cleaning rooms for us here they're also at risk you know we don't talk about them at all but they're still at risk from being exposed as well they're just you know they do a really good job and they're just our backup."

And all of their hard work does not go unnoticed by those staying at the hospital.

"We've heard a lot of comments of you know we've been to the city we've been to the bigger hospitals and clean wise it doesn't come up to standard with you guys so that really makes us feel good because it just shows that we're doing our job. for housekeepers you know I feel a sense of pride," said Jepsen.

These workers give patients at Horn Memorial one less thing to worry about.

Jepsen said even before COVID, Horn Memorial has always had high-quality standards when it comes to keeping the hospital clean.