Indonesia starts mass COVID-19 vaccinations with president

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo has received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use. The world’s fourth most populated country plans to vaccinate millions of health care workers and other other high-risk groups in the coming months. Top military, police, religious and medical officials also were vaccinated to encourage other people to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them. Health officials are still working to secure access to more doses. They concede the vaccination effort might be marred by infrastructure issues like refrigeration that’s needed to maintain the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.