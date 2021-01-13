Intense Israeli airstrikes in east Syria said to kill dozens

BEIRUT (AP) — Israeli warplanes have carried out intense airstrikes on eastern Syria targeting positions and arms depots of Iran-backed fighters. Dozens of fighters were killed or wounded in Wednesday’s strikes, according to an opposition war monitor. Syria’s state news agency SANA said the strikes hit areas along the border with Iraq. A senior U.S. intelligence official confirms the attack. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. The strikes come amid rising tensions in the region and amid concerns that Iran might carry out attacks to avenge last year’s killing of one of its top commanders.