Irish PM sorry for ‘profound wrong’ of unwed mothers homes

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s prime minster has issued a formal state apology to the thousands of unmarried women and their children who endured pain, shame and stigma at church-run institutions, saying his government was determined to start righting the country’s wrongs. Micheal Martin’s apology came a day after the final report of an inquiry said 9,000 children died in 18 mother-and-baby homes during the 20th century. The institutions were run by the Roman Catholic church and housed women and girls who became pregnant outside marriage. Martin apologized on behalf of his government for the “profound and generational wrong” visited upon at least 56,000 mothers and their 57,000 babies who ended up in the institutions.