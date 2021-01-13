Israel’s benefactor Adelson leaves controversial legacy

JERUSALEM (AP) — Las Vegas casino magnate Sheldon Adelson is mourned by official Israel as a powerful benefactor with direct access to U.S. presidents. But others see a legacy tinged with controversy and touched by deadly conflict. Adelson, who died this week at 87, was a prolific donor to causes that aligned with his hawkish vision of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He had a robust alliance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and he had spent millions of dollars supporting President Donald Trump’s election campaigns. Netanyahu called Adelson “an incredible champion of the Jewish people, the Jewish state and the alliance between Israel and America.”