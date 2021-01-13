Italian coalition ally yanks ministers, sparks govt crisis

ROME (AP) — A coalition partner in Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte’s government has yanked his ministers, leaving the premier’s fate unclear. Ex-Premier Matteo Renzi, who leads a small centrist party, explained the move Wednesday by contending Conte has centralized too much power, including in deciding how some 200 billion euros in European Union funding will be spent to help pull Italy out of years of economic stagnation, worsened by the pandemic. It wasn’t immediately clear if Conte would tender his resignation to the Italian president or if he might refuse to accept the resignations of the farm and family ministers and try to negotiate a compromise.