Kremlin foe Navalny says he will fly home despite threats

MOSCOW (AP) — Top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he will fly home to Russia over the weekend despite the Russian prison service’s latest motion to put him behind bars for allegedly breaching the terms of his suspended sentence and probation. Navalny, who has been convalescing in Germany from an August poisoning with a nerve agent that he has blamed on the Kremlin, charged that Russian President Vladimir Putin was now trying to deter him from coming home with new legal motions. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied a role in the opposition leader’s poisoning. He said he nevertheless will fly home from Germany on Sunday. Navalny is Putin’s most outspoken opponent.