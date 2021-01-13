Large police presence on Floyd Blvd. in Sioux City, related to fatal New Year’s Day shooting

Large police presence on Floyd Blvd. in Sioux City, related to fatal New Year’s Day shootingNew
(KTIV) - A large police presence is currently at Floyd Boulevard and Northern Valley Drive in Sioux City. That is across from the Walmart near Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive.
Several police cars are at the scene and can be seen searching a vehicle.
The Sioux City Police Department says the incident is related to the fatal shooting that occurred in Sioux City back on Jan. 1. Police are expected to release more information later this afternoon.