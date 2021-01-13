Lawyer, others arrested under Hong Kong’s new security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media say police have arrested a lawyer and 10 other people on suspicion of helping 12 Hong Kongers try to flee the city last year. The arrests come during a crackdown on dissent in the Chinese territory. District councillor and lawyer Daniel Wong Kwok-tung posted on Facebook that national security officers were at his home. Wong provided legal assistance to hundreds of protesters arrested during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019. The South China Morning Post said eight men and three women were arrested for “assisting offenders.” They were suspected of helping the 12 Hong Kong youth who were detained at sea by mainland Chinese authorities while attempting to sail to Taiwan last August.