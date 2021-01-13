Lincoln schools to be first in state to join vaping lawsuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln Public Schools is set to become the first Nebraska school district to join hundreds of others across the county suing vaping company Juul. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday gave its lawyers approval to file a federal lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc. The lawsuit, like others, accuses Juul of creating a highly addictive product and targeting young people with fruity and minty flavors and easily concealed pods. Lincoln officials say the lawsuit will be filed in Nebraska’s U.S. District Court and later consolidated with lawsuits from 22 states in a California federal court.