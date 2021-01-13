Luisi’s term with Dallas Symphony extended through 2028-29

DALLAS (AP) — Fabio Luisi’s contract as music director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra was extended for five years through the 2028-29 season. Luisi turns 61 on Jan. 17. He was hired in June 2018 to start as music director with the 2020-21 season. He succeeded Jaap van Zweden, who became music director of the New York Philharmonic. Luisi is in his final season as general music director of the Zurich Opera, a role he has held since 2012.