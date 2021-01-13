Man wanted in homicide arrested after pursuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with a homicide has been arrested in Sioux Falls following a high speed pursuit. Police say the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force located the man driving in Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon, but he refused attempts by officers to pull him over. A pursuit began and the task force officers asked Sioux Falls police to take over the chase. The pursuit eventually ended in Sioux Falls and the suspect was taken into custody. Police did not identify the man or the victim in the homicide.