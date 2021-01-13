Managers detained as 22 trapped in China mine for 3rd day

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities have detained managers at a gold mine in eastern China where 22 workers have been trapped underground following an explosion Sunday. The condition of the trapped workers remains unknown. The official Xinhua News Agency said managers waited more than a day to give notice of the explosion in violation of rules saying accidents must be reported within one hour. It wasn’t clear if other accusations would be brought against them. The mine had been under construction at the time of the blast. More than 300 workers are seeking to clear obstructions while drilling a new shaft to reach the chamber and expel dangerous fumes.