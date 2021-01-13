McConnell blocks quick Trump trial, unsure how he’ll vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the House poised to impeach President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blocking a quick Senate trial. But McConnell isn’t ruling out he might eventually vote to convict Trump. A spokesman for McConnell says McConnell had informed Democrats that he would block an effort by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to quickly call the chamber back into emergency session to put Trump on trial. That means Trump’s Senate trial, if he’s impeached by the House, is all but certain to be delayed until after Joe Biden’s inauguration as president on Jan. 20.