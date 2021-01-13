Skip to Content

Hawley, facing fallout, blames media, D.C. ‘establishment’

3:15 pm

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Facing waning support from longtime backers and donors in the wake of the attack at the U.S. Capitol last week, Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has defended himself in a newspaper column, accusing the media and the “Washington establishment” of deceiving Americans into calling him an “insurrectionist.” Hawley’s column appeared in the Southeast Missourian, a daily newspaper in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. It marked the first time Hawley has publicly defended himself since the brutal attack on Jan. 6 when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol following the president’s rally. Hawley says the allegations against him are “corrosive and dangerous.”

Associated Press

