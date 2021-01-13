Nebraska reports 1,529 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional virus-related deaths

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 1,529 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 179,199.

1,803 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Nebraska, an increase of 12 since Tuesday.

Health department data indicates there are 449 hospitalizations in Nebraska due to the virus. A total of 5,520 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

So far, 879,242 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus. Health experts say 699,608 tests have come back negative and 123,234 people have recovered.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Wednesday, pushing the county's total to 766. Of those cases, 667 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard shows there have been 10 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Wednesday, pushing the county total to 3,708.

The county reported no new deaths, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths remaining at 67.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County, pushing the county total to 568. Of those cases, 483 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been eight deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County, with a county total of 977. Of those cases, 794 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been nine deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County, with the county total at 971. Of those cases, 881 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has not released updated numbers for Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.