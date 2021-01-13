No. 15 Ohio St women snap Iowa’s 42-game home winning streak

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Madison Greene had 20 points and a career-high six steals, Jacy Sheldon and Braxtin Miller each added 18 points and No. 15 Ohio State beat Iowa 84-82 in overtime to snap the Hawkeyes’ 42-game home winning streak. Iowa had not lost in Carver-Hawkeye Arena since a 92-74 defeat against Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2018. It was the second-longest active streak at home behind Baylor’s 61. Aaliyah Patty had 12 points and nine rebounds for Ohio State. Caitlin Clark had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Iowa.