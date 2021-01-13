Nostalgia for old era challenges Tunisia’s democratic gains

MONASTIR, Tunisia (AP) — A lawmaker nostalgic for Tunisia’s past has become one of the country’s most popular and most controversial politicians. Abir Moussi is tapping memories of a more stable and prosperous time, just as Tunisians mark 10 years since they overthrew autocratic former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Some say that Moussi is a threat to Tunisia’s young democracy. Human rights advocates criticize Moussi’s refusal to even acknowledge the flagrant repression under Ben Ali. Others, however, regard Moussi as a savior and the strong leader that the country needs as it struggles against unemployment and poverty.