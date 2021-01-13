Skip to Content

Officials: Suspect in 3 Puerto Rico policemen killings dead

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico say the man being sought in this week’s killing of three police officers is the person recently found shot to death with a cardboard sign on his chest declaring him guilty. Officials said Wednesday that they don’t yet know who fatally shot the suspect, identified as 25-year-old David Rivera Bátiz. Authorities say his death is being investigated as a possible street justice killing. The body was found near a sprawling public housing complex in the popular tourist district of Isla Verde that authorities had been combing since the killings of the officers Monday.

Associated Press

