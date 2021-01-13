Poland trial starts over LGBT symbol on revered icon posters

PLOCK, Poland (AP) — A trial has started in Poland of human rights activists charged with offending religious sentiment by adding the LGBT rainbow symbol to posters of a revered icon and publicly displaying the altered image last year on garbage bins and mobile toilets. The three female activists were present in the district court in Plock, central Poland, for Wednesday’s reading of the indictment. They have not admitted to placing the altered image on garbage bins and toilets. They argue the LGBT rainbow addition to the Black Madonna icon was done to protest what they said was the hostility of Poland’s influential Catholic Church toward minorities. If convicted, the three women could face up to two years in prison.