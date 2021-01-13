Portugal goes into lockdown amid record-breaking virus surge

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s government has ordered the country into a coronavirus lockdown starting Friday but with exceptions so a presidential election can go ahead on Jan. 24. Portugal has witnessed a record-breaking surge in COVID-19 cases since it eased restrictions for the Christmas holiday. Prime Minister António Costa said Wednesday that the pandemic is “at its most dangerous point” and that optimism from the recent COVID-19 vaccine rollout “encouraged people to drop their guard.” The new lockdown requires working from home and doubles fines for not complying with rules such as wearing masks in public. Schools will remain open.