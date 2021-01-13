Powell’s Books says Andy Ngo’s book will not be in store

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Powell’s Books has announced that the iconic Portland bookstore will not place the book “Unmasked” by conservative writer Andy Ngo on the store’s shelves following a backlash. KOIN reports that despite Powell’s decision on Monday to keep the anti-antifa book off its shelves, a small crowd of protesters gathered outside the store’s flagship location downtown. They plastered the store’s windows with signs, prompting it to close early. The book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy” is scheduled for release in February. Author Andy Ngo is known for aggressively covering and video-recording demonstrators. Ngo describes himself as the editor at large at The Post Millennial.