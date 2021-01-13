Rough road: Playing during pandemic means ‘long days’ in NBA

Solitude and loneliness have been hallmarks of NBA road trips already this season during a still-raging coronavirus pandemic. Now the rules for players and coaches — both home and on the road — are getting even tougher. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association on Tuesday agreed to stiffer protocols, including ones where players and coaches will essentially have to stay in their hotels during road trips except for team activities and without receiving visitors. Coaches and players say they understand they are fortunate to even be playing, but the rules can make for long days and San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich says the camaraderie part of team sport is kind of out the window.