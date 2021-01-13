Sarah, Duchess of York, to publish debut historical romance

LONDON (AP) — Sarah, the Duchess of York, has landed a book deal for her debut novel for adults, a historical romance fictionalizing the life and loves of her great-great-great aunt. The former Sarah Ferguson said Wednesday in a promotional video posted on her Twitter account that the novel is set in the Victorian era and is “about daring to follow your heart against the odds.” The story is based on her ancestor, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, who fled an arranged marriage. Sarah said she also drew on “many parallels from my life” for the love story. Sarah was married to Prince Andrew but the couple divorced in the 1990s.