Small plane crashes in South Carolina neighborhood in fog

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small plane has crashed in dense fog into a neighborhood near an airport in South Carolina’s capital city. Authorities say the plane crashed just before 11 a.m. Wednesday about a mile from the Jim Hamilton–L.B. Owens Airport, which handles non-commercial airplanes in Columbia. There was no immediate word about deaths or injuries. Photos showed the Richland County coroner walking toward the crash site in the city’s Rosewood section. Firefighters say one house caught fire but the blaze was under control in minutes. Fog lowered visibility around the airport to a quarter-mile at the time of the crash.