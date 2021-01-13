Census halts efforts to comply with Trump citizenship order

The director of the U.S. Census Bureau is indefinitely halting efforts to compile data on who is in the country illegally after receiving blowback from civil rights groups and concerns raised by bureau statisticians about the accuracy of such figures. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham ordered bureau workers laboring to comply with the presidential order to “stand down” and stop their data reviews. President Donald Trump two years ago ordered the Census Bureau to use administrative records to figure out who is in the country illegally after the Supreme Court blocked his administration’s effort to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census questionnaire.