Twitter CEO defends Trump ban, warns of dangerous precedent

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey broke his silence to defend his company’s ban of President Donald Trump as the right decision, but warned that it could set a dangerous precedent. Banning an account, he said, revealed Twitter’s “failure” to create an open and healthy space for what Dorsey calls the “global public conversation.” But the executive had little specific to say about how Twitter or other Big Tech companies could avoid such choices in the future.