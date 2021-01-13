UK may move patients into hotels to ease hospital strain

LONDON (AP) — England’s health care system may move patients into hotels to ease pressure on hospitals struggling to handle rising COVID-19 admissions. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Wednesday that the NHS was looking at various ways to reduce the strain on hospitals, including moving patients to hotels when appropriate. Hancock told Sky News that the country “would only ever do that if it was clinically the right thing for somebody.” Britain already has Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, with over 83,000 deaths.