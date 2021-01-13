3 peacekeepers killed, 6 wounded by attack in northern Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Three United Nations peacekeepers from Ivory Coast have been reported killed and six more wounded in northern Mali’s Timbuktu region when their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device and they came under attack by unidentified gunmen. The U.N. mission in Mali says Wednesday’s attrack occurred during a security operation along the Douentza and Timbuktu axis about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the town of Bamabara-Maoude. The mission says the attackers fled the scene and medical evacuations were carried out by helicopters. Ivory Coast’s army commander says the the three dead peacekeepers were from Ivory Coast.