US Space Command site to be located in Huntsville, Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s governor says Huntsville, Alabama, will soon be announced as the location for the U.S. Space Command headquarters. Gov. Kay Ivey says Huntsville’s Redstone Region is set to house the headquarters. An official announcement is expected Wednesday afternoon. Huntsville is known as Rocket City and has long been home to the Army’s Redstone Arsenal and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. The role of the Space Command is to conduct operations such as enabling satellite-based navigation and troop communication. That is different from the Space Force, which is a distinct military service. Other finalists for the site were located in New Mexico, Nebraska, Colorado, Texas and Florida,