World warily watches America’s postelection aftershocks

PARIS (AP) — For America’s allies and rivals alike, the chaos unfolding during Donald Trump’s final days as president is the logical result of four years of global instability brought on by the man who promised to change the way the world viewed the United States. From the outside, the United States has never looked so vulnerable — or unpredictable. Alliances that had held for generations have frayed to a breaking point — from leaving the Paris climate accord and Iran nuclear deal to quitting the World Health Organization amid a pandemic. By seeking to overturn his loss to Joe Biden, Trump upended the bedrock principle of democratic elections that the U.S. has tried to export around the world. How long those aftershocks could endure is unclear.