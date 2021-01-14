Andy Murray tests positive for virus before Australian Open

Andy Murray has tested positive for the coronavirus days just before he was due to leave Britain for the Australian Open. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the three-time Grand Slam champion is isolating at home and still hopes to compete in Australia when it is safe to travel. Murray has been given a wild-card entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of 2021. The Australian Open was delayed three weeks because of COVID-19 restrictions and is set to begin Feb. 8. Players and officials must spend 14 days in quarantine once they arrive in Australia.