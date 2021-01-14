Blizzard Warning for most of Siouxland Thursday night through Friday

**Blizzard Warning for most of Siouxland, including Sioux City, from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening**

**Winter Weather Advisory for northern Siouxland Friday 3 am until 6 pm**

**High Wind Warning for central and western Siouxland into Friday**

**Wind Advisory for southern Siouxland through this evening**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw the snow and wind begin today, but it will be getting worse as we head into the nighttime hours.

In fact, a Blizzard Warning will begin at 6 pm Thursday for most of Siouxland and go through Friday evening.

During that time, wind and snow are going to combine to create whiteout conditions across much of the area.

The heaviest of snow is likely to fall in eastern Siouxland where over 5 to 8 inches could come down.

Much of central Siouxland is expecting 3 to 5 inches while western Siouxland will get in on about 1 to 3 inches of snow.

But remember, no matter the amount of snow that comes down, just the fact that it’s snowing with wind that could gust over 60 miles per hour will really reduce the visibility.

The wind and snow will slowly start to get better as the afternoon goes along Friday with the snow coming to an end by Friday night as the wind will continue to die down.

I'll have the very latest details on this system tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.