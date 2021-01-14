Blizzard Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Blizzard Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Palo Alto County
…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Blizzard conditions. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Portions northern and central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
