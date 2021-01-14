Blizzard Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Palo Alto County

…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&