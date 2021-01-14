Body found in Mapleton identified as missing Bruce Vanmatre

MAPLETON, Iowa (KTIV) Wednesday Mapleton police were called to a home in Mapleton where a resident reported they found a body in their backyard.

Police responded to the residents and discovered the body still partially covered in a snow bank.

According to a press release DCI and the Monona County Medical Examiner identified the body as Bruce Vanmatre.

Vanmatre has been missing since early December.

They believe the melting snow and warmer weather uncovered the body from the snow.

Vanmatre's body was transported to the Iowa State Medical Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.