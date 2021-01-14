Bonds set for Sioux City men arrested in fatal New Year’s Day shooting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bonds have been set for the men arrested Wednesday in connection to a fatal New Year's Day shooting in Sioux City.

Eighteen-year-olds Carlos Morales and Anthony Bauer are currently being held on $500,000 bonds in the Woodbury County Jail.

Courtesy of Woodbury County Jail: Carlos Morales (Left), Anthony Bauer

Both men are being held on multiple counts, including first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Mia Kritis.

The two men were taken into custody after police located them Wednesday afternoon in a car on the 3100 block of Floyd Boulevard.

A court appearance for both men is set for 9 a.m. on January 25.

Courtesy Woodbury County Jail: Christopher Morales

Nineteen-year-old Christopher Morales - the brother of Carlos Morales - was arrested on January 3 on charges related to the case. On Wednesday it was announced he would also be facing a first-degree murder charge.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1,020,000 bond.

His arraignment is set for January 27.

The fatal shooting happened January 1 in the 2600 block of Walker Street in Sioux City, where several individuals opened fire on a residence with 9mm handguns and an assault-style rifle.

Kritis died due to injuries received during the incident, while three other people were struck by gunfire and are recovering.

Detectives say they are not seeking any additional suspects but are still looking for people that were at the party at the time of the shooting and anyone else with information.