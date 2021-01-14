Disneyland ends annual passes 10 months after virus closure

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland is ending its annual pass program 10 months after the theme park shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. The park in Anaheim, California, said Thursday it would begin issuing pro-rated refunds to eligible passholders. Disney officials would not say how many people hold these passes. The announcement comes the same week that Disneyland allowed county health officials to use its parking lot for a large-scale coronavirus vaccination site. Disneyland closed in March and has not reopened since because coronavirus metrics in the county where the park is located have not declined to the levels required by the state.