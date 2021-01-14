Ex-presidential candidate Andrew Yang joins NYC mayoral race

NEW YORK (AP) — Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has officially entered the race for mayor of New York City. Yang joins a crowded Democratic primary field that includes longtime elected officials and veterans of the administration of Mayor Bill de Blasio. Yang’s proposal for a universal basic income won him a national following during the 2020 Democratic primary campaign before he dropped out of the race in February. He brings high name recognition to the mayoral race. The winner of the Democratic primary will be the strong favorite in the November general election because Democrats outnumber Republicans in the city by a wide margin.