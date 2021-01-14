Fire destroys hundreds of homes in Rohingya refugee camp

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A fire in a sprawling Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh has destroyed hundreds of homes. No casualties have been reported. The U.N. refugee organization says more than 550 homes sheltering about 3,500 people were either totally or partially destroyed. The fire broke out in the camp in Cox’s Bazar district, where more than 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar are staying. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled to Bangladesh after August 2017, when the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar began a harsh crackdown on the Muslim group.