France to expel delivery man refusing Kosher orders

PARIS (AP) — A court in the eastern city of Strasbourg on Thursday convicted an Algerian delivery driver on an anti-Semitism charge for refusing to take orders for kosher food, and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the man, in France illegally, would be expelled. The convicted delivery driver would first complete his jail term before expulsion. The conviction came swiftly, two days after two kosher restaurants reported that two drivers working for delivery service Deliveroo refused to deliver their food because they didn’t want to deliver to Jews. Only one was convicted.