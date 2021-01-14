French man wanted in homicide arrested in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A French citizen wanted in his home country in connection with a homicide has been arrested in Colombia. Authorities in the South American nation on Thursday announced the arrest of Tarek M‘Naouar. He was the subject of an Interpol red notice for a homicide in Pantin, France. The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office in a statement said M’Naouar was taken into custody at the bus terminal in Colombia’s capital, Bogota, where he had arrived from Cartagena, a port city on the country’s Caribbean coast. His capture was the result of a joint investigation between Colombian authorities and the United States Marshals Service.