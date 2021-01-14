Golfer Cabrera arrested in Rio for extradition to homeland

SAO PAULO (AP) — Two federal police officers in Brazil say Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera has been arrested for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes allegedly committed from 2016 to last year. Police said in a statement that the arrest Thursday was made in an upper class area of Rio de Janeiro, without announcing the suspect’s name. It described him only as a 51-year-old Argentine. Two officers based in Rio separately confirmed to The Associated Press that Cabrera was the man arrested. The police statement says officials in Argentina have charged the suspect with assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities.