Impeachment complicates the early days of Biden’s presidency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden already faces the daunting task of steering a massive coronavirus relief bill through a closely divided Congress as the pandemic and its economic fallout grow. And now he’ll have to do it with President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial looming. While the timing for the trial depends on when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sends the article of impeachment to the Senate, it could happen as soon as Inauguration Day. But even with a delay, the impeachment will create fresh complications for the president-elect. Biden faces the urgent task of getting his top Cabinet nominees confirmed and wants to get his COVID-19 relief bill passed by early February.