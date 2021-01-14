Lingering questions about how Trump will finish out his term

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Donald Trump’s term comes to a close, his unconventional approach to the office lingers over the usually carefully choreographed transfer of power. There are plenty of unanswered questions about how he will spend his last six days in office. More pardons may be afoot. There’s also uncertainty about when he will leave town and whether he will reach out to President-elect Joe Biden. Last week the White House invited Biden to spend the night of Jan. 19 at Blair House. Officials do not expect Trump to invite Biden to the White House for the traditional pre-inauguration tea on Wednesday, but they said it is still a remote possibility.