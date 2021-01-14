Mexican president mounts campaign against social media bans

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president is vowing to start an international effort to combat what he considers censorship by social media companies that have blocked or suspended the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s administration is reaching out to other government to form a common front on the issue. His foreign secretary says Mexico has had heard from officials in France, Germany, the European Union, Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. López Obrador has not said whether he is thinking of trying to regulate social media platforms or perhaps just switching to a new outlet. He says private companies should not have the right to decide who can speak,