Mexico clears ex-defense secretary of all US accusations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors have declared completely unfounded the U.S. case against a former defense secretary arrested on drug charges in the United States and then returned under pressure from the Mexican government. Few had ever expected Mexico to really prosecute Salvador Cienfuegos, and some thought prosecutors might dismiss the case on technical grounds of inadmissible evidence. But Mexican prosecutors went further than that Thursday, absolutely clearing Cienfuegos of accusations he helped a drug cartel in return for bribes, and saying he had proved his innocence. The decision could mar Mexico’s already-bumpy relations with the United States in the post-Trump era.