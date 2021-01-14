Mossimo Giannulli asks to finish prison sentence at home

BOSTON (AP) — Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli is asking to serve the remainder of his five-month prison term at home, saying he spent eight weeks in solitary confinement before being transferred to a minimum security camp this week. Giannulli’s lawyers said Thursday that Giannulli believed he would only be held in quarantine for a short time before testing negative for the coronavirus. Instead, they say he spent 56 days isolated in a small cell at a higher security facility next to the camp. Giannulli is scheduled to be released from the California prison in April. His wife, “Full House” star Lori Loughlin, was released last month after spending two months behind bars at a federal lockup in Dublin, California.