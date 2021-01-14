Musketeers drop overtime decision in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota (KTIV) -- Luke Toporowski scored two minutes into overtime to give Sioux Falls a 3-2 win over Sioux City on Thursday night.

Sioux Falls took the lead midway through the first period on a goal from Michael Citera. Sioux City tied the game when Daniel Laatsch scored on a power play with just three seconds left in the period to make it 1-1.

Sioux City took the lead in the second period when Justin Hryckowian got a goal just 1:19 into the second period. The Stampede answered with another goal from Citera in the third period and it was tied again, 2-2.

The same two teams will play again on Friday in Sioux Falls at 7:05 pm. They meet in Sioux City on Saturday at 3:05 pm.